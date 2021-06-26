Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s traded shares stood at 883,245 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.83, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The SBGI share’s 52-week high remains $39.6, putting it -13.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.5. The company has a valuation of $2.62 Billion, with an average of 445.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 566.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SBGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$4.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.69 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.39%, and 8.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.36%. Short interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw shorts transact 4.17 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.83, implying a decline of -2.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBGI has been trading 11.97% off suggested target high and -25.35% from its likely low.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) shares are +10.57% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -250% this quarter before jumping 97.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.59 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.59 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.41 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.14% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.6% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SBGI Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 2.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.53%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s Major holders

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. insiders hold 7.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.69% of the shares at 91.27% float percentage. In total, 265 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.59 Million shares, or about 8.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $134.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,286,626 shares. This is just over 2.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $33.83 Million.