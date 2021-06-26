Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares stood at 455,263 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.31, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SGFY share’s 52-week high remains $40.79, putting it -34.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.13. The company has a valuation of $6.84 Billion, with an average of 440.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 414.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGFY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.33, implying an increase of 13.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGFY has been trading 38.57% off suggested target high and -1.02% from its likely low.

Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Signify Health, Inc. insiders hold 9.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.7% of the shares at 114.73% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 139.61 Million shares (or 83.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.09 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with 6.68 Million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $195.44 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signify Health, Inc. (SGFY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 3,355,342 shares. This is just over 2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $29.26 Million.