Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s traded shares stood at 282,315 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.14, to imply an increase of 5.05% or $2.41 in intraday trading. The RM share’s 52-week high remains $52.28, putting it -4.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.72. The company has a valuation of $540.19 Million, with an average of 86.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Regional Management Corp. (RM), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.39.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.83, implying a decline of -12.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RM has been trading -0.28% off suggested target high and -22.22% from its likely low.

Regional Management Corp. (RM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regional Management Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Regional Management Corp. (RM) shares are +77.11% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 104.4% this quarter before jumping 19.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $95.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.77 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.25 Million and $90.54 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.5% before jumping 8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24% annually.

RM Dividends

Regional Management Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regional Management Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 2.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s Major holders

Regional Management Corp. insiders hold 6.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.25% of the shares at 90.19% float percentage. In total, 131 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 13.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 1.08 Million shares, or about 10.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.49 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regional Management Corp. (RM) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 261,591 shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 260.22 Thousand, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about $9.02 Million.