Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares stood at 596,662 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.55, to imply a decline of -1.77% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The EGLX share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -60% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $692.46 Million, with an average of 1.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 574.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EGLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.90- this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 5.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.4%, and -16.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.54%. Short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw shorts transact 395.25 Million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.25, implying an increase of 120.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGLX has been trading 152.25% off suggested target high and 107.21% from its likely low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 1,669,800 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 422.24 Thousand, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about $3.15 Million.