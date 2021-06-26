Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s traded shares stood at 626,853 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.41, to imply an increase of 3.98% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The CASA share’s 52-week high remains $13.15, putting it -39.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.65. The company has a valuation of $799.07 Million, with an average of 495.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CASA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

After registering a 3.98% upside in the last session, Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.53- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.17%, and 12.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.51%. Short interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) saw shorts transact 1.37 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.8, implying an increase of 14.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASA has been trading 48.78% off suggested target high and -14.98% from its likely low.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $91.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $114.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.09 Million and $105.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.8% before jumping 8.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 150.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Casa Systems, Inc. insiders hold 23.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.68% of the shares at 90.85% float percentage. In total, 155 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Summit Partners, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 34.12 Million shares (or 40.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 2.47 Million shares, or about 2.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.58 Million.

We also have Transamerica Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Transamerica Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,464,840 shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 904.64 Thousand, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $8.62 Million.