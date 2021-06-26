Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s traded shares stood at 260,588 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.96, to imply a decline of -1.93% or -$1.22 in intraday trading. The ATEX share’s 52-week high remains $64.9, putting it -4.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.26. The company has a valuation of $1.11 Billion, with an average of 291.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 129.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Anterix Inc. (ATEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATEX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the last session, Anterix Inc. (ATEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.96 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 4.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and 29.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.79%. Short interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw shorts transact 1.13 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.2, implying an increase of 14.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATEX has been trading 61.39% off suggested target high and -17.69% from its likely low.

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anterix Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Anterix Inc. (ATEX) shares are +50.79% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.4% this quarter before jumping 34% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 417.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)’s Major holders

Anterix Inc. insiders hold 2.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.05% of the shares at 98.05% float percentage. In total, 146 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.41 Million shares (or 30.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 1.36 Million shares, or about 7.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $64.05 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anterix Inc. (ATEX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 782,423 shares. This is just over 4.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 321.01 Thousand, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about $15.14 Million.