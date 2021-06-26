nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) up 22.88% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -14.05% – Here’s What to Do Now

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s traded shares stood at 835,090 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.24, to imply a decline of -2.49% or -$1.59 in intraday trading. The NCNO share’s 52-week high remains $103.95, putting it -67.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48. The company has a valuation of $5.87 Billion, with an average of 633.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 849.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for nCino, Inc. (NCNO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NCNO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, nCino, Inc. (NCNO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.96 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 5.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.88%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.05%. Short interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) saw shorts transact 5.03 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.89, implying an increase of 34.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCNO has been trading 60.67% off suggested target high and 12.47% from its likely low.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing nCino, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. nCino, Inc. (NCNO) shares are -22.38% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -500% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $63.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending October 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.77 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.5% annually.

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

nCino, Inc. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.42% of the shares at 80.16% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.2 Million shares (or 35.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.4 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Salesforce Com Inc with 10.76 Million shares, or about 11.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $779.17 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the nCino, Inc. (NCNO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 2,821,202 shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $176.29 Million.