Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Friday – Up 11.78% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s traded shares stood at 287,179 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.61, to imply a decline of -2.39% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The NGVC share’s 52-week high remains $18.75, putting it -76.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.36. The company has a valuation of $239.86 Million, with an average of 90.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 90.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NGVC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) trade information

After registering a -2.39% downside in the last session, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.41 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 7.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.35%, and -9.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -22.78%. Short interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) saw shorts transact 412.4 Million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 41.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGVC has been trading 41.38% off suggested target high and 41.38% from its likely low.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 112.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.1% annually.

NGVC Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 2.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s Major holders

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. insiders hold 46.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.06% of the shares at 71.24% float percentage. In total, 139 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 6.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 790.22 Thousand shares, or about 3.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.87 Million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 365,358 shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 344.57 Thousand, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about $5.42 Million.