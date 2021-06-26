NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) up 30.64% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -1.6% – Here’s What to Do Now

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s traded shares stood at 379,423 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.88, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The NC share’s 52-week high remains $30.71, putting it -18.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.95. The company has a valuation of $185.04 Million, with an average of 56.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) trade information

After registering a 1.77% upside in the last session, NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.17 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.04%, and 4.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.6%. Short interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw shorts transact 119.11 Million shares and set a 4.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.79, implying an increase of 49.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.79 and $38.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NC has been trading 49.88% off suggested target high and 49.88% from its likely low.

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -62.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NC Dividends

NACCO Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.79, with the share yield ticking at 3.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.11%.

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s Major holders

NACCO Industries, Inc. insiders hold 52.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.16% of the shares at 94.71% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 664.41 Thousand shares (or 11.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.58 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 443.87 Thousand shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 350,258 shares. This is just over 6.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 173.11 Thousand, or 3.1% of the shares, all valued at about $4.15 Million.