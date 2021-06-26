My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-7.09% year-to-date

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares stood at 300,142 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 3.97% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MYSZ share’s 52-week high remains $2, putting it -52.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.841. The company has a valuation of $19.7 Million, with an average of 209.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 455.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for My Size, Inc. (MYSZ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYSZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

After registering a 3.97% upside in the last session, My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.33 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.09%. Short interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw shorts transact 613.99 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 129.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYSZ has been trading 129.01% off suggested target high and 129.01% from its likely low.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $257.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $272.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19% before jumping 12.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size, Inc. insiders hold 27.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.11% of the shares at 4.28% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.86 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 17.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.69 Thousand.