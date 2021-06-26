My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-7.09% year-to-date

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares stood at 300,142 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply an increase of 3.97% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MYSZ share’s 52-week high remains $2, putting it -52.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.841. The company has a valuation of $19.7 Million, with an average of 209.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 455.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for My Size, Inc. (MYSZ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYSZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information
After registering a 3.97% upside in the last session, My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.33 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 10.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.09%. Short interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw shorts transact 613.99 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 129.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYSZ has been trading 129.01% off suggested target high and 129.01% from its likely low.
My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $257.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $272.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19% before jumping 12.7% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.
My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders
My Size, Inc. insiders hold 27.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.11% of the shares at 4.28% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.86 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.6 Thousand.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 17.83 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.69 Thousand.