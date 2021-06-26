Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Could Grow By 28.21% Or More

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s traded shares stood at 468,210 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.38, to imply a decline of -1.09% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The MOD share’s 52-week high remains $18.54, putting it -13.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.71. The company has a valuation of $845.64 Million, with an average of 395.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the last session, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.78 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.26%, and 0.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.41%. Short interest in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) saw shorts transact 1.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.5, implying an increase of 25.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOD has been trading 28.21% off suggested target high and 22.1% from its likely low.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Modine Manufacturing Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) shares are +34.81% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 400% this quarter before falling -4.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $496.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $521.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $347.8 Million and $400.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.8% before jumping 30.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 39.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.9% annually.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)’s Major holders

Modine Manufacturing Company insiders hold 4.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.21% of the shares at 97.48% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.14 Million shares (or 8.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4Million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $59.03 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 1,416,352 shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $19.69 Million.