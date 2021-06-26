Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) Have Dipped -28.82% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s traded shares stood at 300,129 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The MTA share’s 52-week high remains $13.5, putting it -51.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $372.56 Million, with an average of 459.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside in the last session, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.10 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 11.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.22%, and -13.96% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -28.82%. Short interest in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) saw shorts transact 778.29 Million shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.38, implying an increase of 27.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.43 and $12.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTA has been trading 37.81% off suggested target high and 5.48% from its likely low.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.6% annually.

MTA Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s Major holders

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. insiders hold 12.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.61% of the shares at 21.36% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.27 Million shares (or 5.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.02 Million shares, or about 2.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.81 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 1,896,081 shares. This is just over 4.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about $13.83 Million.