Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) Drops -6.18% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s traded shares stood at 463,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.64, to imply a decline of -0.95% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The MDP share’s 52-week high remains $43.15, putting it -6.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.75. The company has a valuation of $1.86 Billion, with an average of 317.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 481.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Meredith Corporation (MDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MDP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Meredith Corporation (MDP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.82 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.82%, and 18.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.67%. Short interest in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) saw shorts transact 3.23 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.5, implying a decline of -10.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDP has been trading 5.81% off suggested target high and -28.64% from its likely low.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meredith Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares are +108.95% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 450% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $690.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $676.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $611.2 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -979.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.7% annually.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s Major holders

Meredith Corporation insiders hold 2.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.18% of the shares at 98.8% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.41 Million shares (or 15.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ariel Investments, LLC with 4.45 Million shares, or about 10.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $85.5 Million.

We also have Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Ariel Fund holds roughly 3,546,998 shares. This is just over 8.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.71 Million, or 6.67% of the shares, all valued at about $80.61 Million.