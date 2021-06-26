Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Friday – Up 54.99% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)’s traded shares stood at 326,194 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.82, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MERC share’s 52-week high remains $18.14, putting it -41.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.77. The company has a valuation of $845.97 Million, with an average of 238.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 266.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mercer International Inc. (MERC), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MERC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the last session, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.00 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and -9.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.07%. Short interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) saw shorts transact 986.65 Million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.9, implying an increase of 55.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MERC has been trading 110.61% off suggested target high and 17% from its likely low.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mercer International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) shares are +33.82% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 500% this quarter before jumping 463.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $399.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $435.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $341.19 Million and $333.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17% before jumping 30.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -78.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.73% annually.

MERC Dividends

Mercer International Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mercer International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 2.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.16%.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)’s Major holders

Mercer International Inc. insiders hold 38.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.06% of the shares at 83.36% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.48 Million shares (or 24.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $237.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.94 Million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $71.04 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mercer International Inc. (MERC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,644,877 shares. This is just over 4.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 Million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $25.44 Million.