Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS): Can A Stock Be Down -5.637% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s traded shares stood at 384,889 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.65, to imply a decline of -1.91% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The MTLS share’s 52-week high remains $87.4, putting it -269.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.41. The company has a valuation of $1.38 Billion, with an average of 856.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Materialise NV (MTLS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, Materialise NV (MTLS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.12 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 5.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and -8.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.37%. Short interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw shorts transact 1.35 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Materialise NV (MTLS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $59.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $48.63 Million and $49.84 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.5% before jumping 23.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -545% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s Major holders

Materialise NV insiders hold 3.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.13% of the shares at 31.06% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.44 Million shares (or 14.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.95 Million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $106.23 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Materialise NV (MTLS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4,292,340 shares. This is just over 8.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 Million, or 5.54% of the shares, all valued at about $189.34 Million.