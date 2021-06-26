Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) up 40.14% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s traded shares stood at 781,976 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $139.37, to imply an increase of 3.12% or $4.22 in intraday trading. The LGND share’s 52-week high remains $219.75, putting it -57.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.26. The company has a valuation of $2.32 Billion, with an average of 174.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 143.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LGND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.34.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) trade information

After registering a 3.12% upside in the last session, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $139.5 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.08%, and 16.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.14%. Short interest in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $213.57, implying an increase of 53.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $180 and $310 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LGND has been trading 122.43% off suggested target high and 29.15% from its likely low.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) shares are +31.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.38% against 8.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 34% this quarter before jumping 35.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $70.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.39 Million and $41.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 123.5% before jumping 67.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -100.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.23% annually.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s Major holders

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated insiders hold 4.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.57% of the shares at 100.41% float percentage. In total, 355 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.13 Million shares (or 12.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $324.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.52 Million shares, or about 9.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $231.46 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 853,539 shares. This is just over 5.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 456.79 Thousand, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about $66.64 Million.