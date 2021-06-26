Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s traded shares stood at 369,081 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.81, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The LE share’s 52-week high remains $39.79, putting it -14.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.55. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 150.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lands’ End, Inc. (LE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.49 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.87%, and 42.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.38%. Short interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw shorts transact 884.62 Million shares and set a 4.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 43.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LE has been trading 43.64% off suggested target high and 43.64% from its likely low.

Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lands’ End, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) shares are +81.4% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -46.2% this quarter before falling -36.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s Major holders

Lands’ End, Inc. insiders hold 56.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.25% of the shares at 96.14% float percentage. In total, 174 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.1 Million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.1 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rbs Partners, L.p. with 2.02 Million shares, or about 6.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $50.12 Million.

We also have American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund holds roughly 2,100,000 shares. This is just over 6.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 Million, or 5.53% of the shares, all valued at about $45.23 Million.