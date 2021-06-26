Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) up 42.73% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -36.36% – Here’s What to Do Now

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s traded shares stood at 495,871 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.89, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The KROS share’s 52-week high remains $88.8, putting it -97.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.71. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 219.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KROS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

After registering a 2.09% upside in the last session, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $55.29 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 18.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.53%, and -11.25% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -36.36%. Short interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw shorts transact 998.96 Million shares and set a 6.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.5, implying an increase of 94.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KROS has been trading 122.77% off suggested target high and 67.08% from its likely low.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -356.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s Major holders

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 14.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.3% of the shares at 97.57% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.93 Million shares (or 12.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.68 Million shares, or about 7.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $103.37 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 511,422 shares. This is just over 2.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 427.41 Thousand, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $26.31 Million.