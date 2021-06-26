Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Dipped -34.28% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s traded shares stood at 327,304 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.95, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The INZY share’s 52-week high remains $31.65, putting it -86.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $398.04 Million, with an average of 102.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INZY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.50 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.85%, and 3.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.88%. Short interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw shorts transact 892.23 Million shares and set a 18.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.67, implying an increase of 116.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INZY has been trading 135.99% off suggested target high and 94.69% from its likely low.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -426.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.6% annually.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 8.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.76% of the shares at 104.01% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.44 Million shares (or 10.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 2.03 Million shares, or about 8.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.16 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 609,380 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 255.02 Thousand, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $4.71 Million.