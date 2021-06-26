InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Jumped 16.86% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares stood at 351,918 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $96.68, to imply an increase of 0.8% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The INMD share’s 52-week high remains $97.48, putting it -0.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.8. The company has a valuation of $3.69 Billion, with an average of 645.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for InMode Ltd. (INMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give INMD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.65.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

After registering a 0.8% upside in the last session, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $97.48 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.72%, and 16.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.62%. Short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw shorts transact 1.99 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97, implying an increase of 0.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $92 and $104 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INMD has been trading 7.57% off suggested target high and -4.84% from its likely low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InMode Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares are +104.01% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 170.8% this quarter before falling -1.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $65.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.77 Million and $52.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 114.5% before jumping 26.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.8% annually.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders hold 35.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.93% of the shares at 86.74% float percentage. In total, 261 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.58 Million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $114.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Berkom & Associates Inc. with 1.06 Million shares, or about 2.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $76.99 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 473,276 shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 302.83 Thousand, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about $21.92 Million.