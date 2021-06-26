IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Have Surged 10.6% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s traded shares stood at 175,695 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.92, to imply a decline of -6.36% or -$3.46 in intraday trading. The IESC share’s 52-week high remains $56.24, putting it -10.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.98. The company has a valuation of $1.06 Billion, with an average of 43.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IESC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) trade information

After registering a -6.36% downside in the last session, IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.90 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 7.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and 0.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.6%. Short interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw shorts transact 125.43 Million shares and set a 2.46 days time to cover.

IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s Major holders

IES Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.17% of the shares at 85.17% float percentage. In total, 159 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gendell, Jeffrey L. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.45 Million shares (or 54.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $576.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 824.68 Thousand shares, or about 3.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41.57 Million.

We also have Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IES Holdings, Inc. (IESC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Value Trust, Inc. holds roughly 490,399 shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 281.64 Thousand, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $14.2 Million.