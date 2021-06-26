iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK): Can A Stock Be Up 3.173% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares stood at 363,698 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.25, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The ICLK share’s 52-week high remains $19.1, putting it -69.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.22. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 318.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.70 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and -0.09% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 31.73%. Short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw shorts transact 880.03 Million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.22, implying an increase of 79.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.7 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICLK has been trading 113.33% off suggested target high and 30.67% from its likely low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares are +31.43% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $74.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.11 Million and $68.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.6% before jumping 29.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.37% of the shares at 43.37% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.67 Million shares (or 6.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.71 Million shares, or about 5.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $55.38 Million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and MFS International New Discovery Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 3,464,488 shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 901.31 Thousand, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about $10.61 Million.