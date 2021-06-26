Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Surged 74.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s traded shares stood at 375,816 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.6, to imply a decline of -0.7% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The ICHR share’s 52-week high remains $63.42, putting it -20.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.88. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 266.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICHR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) trade information

After registering a -0.7% downside in the last session, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.37 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.34%, and -0.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.49%. Short interest in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw shorts transact 823.51 Million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.6, implying an increase of 32.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICHR has been trading 48.29% off suggested target high and 21.67% from its likely low.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ichor Holdings, Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) shares are +74.17% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.4% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 201% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.76% annually.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s Major holders

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.08% of the shares at 90.88% float percentage. In total, 270 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.13 Million shares (or 18.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $275.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.1 Million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $112.9 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,883,202 shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $105.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 777.32 Thousand, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about $41.82 Million.