Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) up 16.9% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s traded shares stood at 601,141 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.07, to imply an increase of 2.07% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The HURC share’s 52-week high remains $38.83, putting it -10.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.06. The company has a valuation of $230.89 Million, with an average of 49.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HURC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) trade information

After registering a 2.07% upside in the last session, Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.83 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and 3.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.9%. Short interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw shorts transact 87.66 Million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38, implying an increase of 8.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HURC has been trading 8.35% off suggested target high and 8.35% from its likely low.

Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -136.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HURC Dividends

Hurco Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 02 and September 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.27%.

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s Major holders

Hurco Companies, Inc. insiders hold 5.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.04% of the shares at 85.45% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 912.06 Thousand shares (or 13.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 611.19 Thousand shares, or about 9.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.58 Million.

We also have Royce Special Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Special Equity Fund holds roughly 580,000 shares. This is just over 8.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 257.76 Thousand, or 3.92% of the shares, all valued at about $7.73 Million.