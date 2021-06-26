Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~211.93% year-to-date

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s traded shares stood at 844,356 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.4, to imply an increase of 6.58% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The HDSN share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -1.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $147.51 Million, with an average of 451.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 735.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HDSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

After registering a 6.58% upside in the last session, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.44- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.04%, and 43.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 211.93%. Short interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw shorts transact 607.64 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -11.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HDSN has been trading 17.65% off suggested target high and -41.18% from its likely low.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $51.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.92 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.68 Million and $41.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.1% before jumping 22.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Hudson Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 35.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.82% of the shares at 61.82% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.25 Million shares (or 9.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.68 Million shares, or about 8.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.93 Million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2,357,585 shares. This is just over 5.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 884.34 Thousand, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $1.42 Million.