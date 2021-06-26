Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s traded shares stood at 352,235 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.77, to imply an increase of 3.04% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The HMPT share’s 52-week high remains $13.15, putting it -94.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.57. The company has a valuation of $941.4 Million, with an average of 129.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 162.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HMPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.45, implying an increase of 39.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMPT has been trading 92.02% off suggested target high and -11.37% from its likely low.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -70.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s Major holders

Home Point Capital Inc. insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.66% of the shares at 96.65% float percentage. In total, 65 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stone Point Capital Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 127.77 Million shares (or 91.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. with 1.42 Million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.22 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 101,000 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $984.75 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 75.9 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $705.83 Thousand.