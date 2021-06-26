HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s traded shares stood at 61,275 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.9, to imply an increase of 4.31% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The HPK share’s 52-week high remains $21.82, putting it -100.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.2. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 39.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 83.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

After registering a 4.31% upside in the last session, HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.00 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.95%, and 17.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.75%. Short interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw shorts transact 83.49 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -387.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

HighPeak Energy, Inc. insiders hold 95.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.3% of the shares at 54.95% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Syntal Capital Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 803.48 Thousand shares (or 0.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 252.18 Thousand shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.53 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 181,788 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.72 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $282.64 Thousand.