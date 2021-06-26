Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK): Can A Stock Be Up 0.21% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s traded shares stood at 622,072 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.36, to imply a decline of -3.12% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The HWBK share’s 52-week high remains $26.06, putting it -16.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.15. The company has a valuation of $147.96 Million, with an average of 26.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HWBK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) trade information

After registering a -3.12% downside in the last session, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.36 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.43%, and -4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.1%. Short interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw shorts transact 213.24 Million shares and set a 12.22 days time to cover.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HWBK Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 2.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.68%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s Major holders

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. insiders hold 6.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.06% of the shares at 41.81% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 373.59 Thousand shares (or 5.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is PL Capital Advisors, LLC with 295.09 Thousand shares, or about 4.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.04 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 161,407 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 142.02 Thousand, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $2.91 Million.