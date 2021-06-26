GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Dipped -12.51% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s traded shares stood at 536,112 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.26, to imply a decline of -5.93% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The GHG share’s 52-week high remains $16.5, putting it -46.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.81. The company has a valuation of $1.16 Billion, with an average of 364.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GHG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) trade information

After registering a -5.93% downside in the last session, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.69 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 11.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.05%, and -17.87% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.97%. Short interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw shorts transact 44.34 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.02 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.59% annually.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s Major holders

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.86% of the shares at 14.86% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 5.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 2.44 Million shares, or about 3.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.03 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 1,215,741 shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $13.35 Million.