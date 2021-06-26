Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL): Can A Stock Be Down -2.238% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s traded shares stood at 686,049 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.66, to imply a decline of -0.99% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GPL share’s 52-week high remains $1.16, putting it -75.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $236.78 Million, with an average of 1.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GPL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the last session, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.685 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.96%, and -14.49% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -22.38%. Short interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) saw shorts transact 1.63 Million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.51, implying an increase of 128.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.15 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPL has been trading 278.79% off suggested target high and 74.24% from its likely low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $16.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33% before jumping 3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 100.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21% of the shares at 21.22% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.52 Million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ruffer LLP with 10.05 Million shares, or about 2.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.74 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 19,154,637 shares. This is just over 5.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.15 Million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $5.89 Million.