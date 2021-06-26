Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) Stock Jumped 2.02% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)’s traded shares stood at 534,315 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.65, to imply a decline of -2.4% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The GHVI share’s 52-week high remains $28, putting it -91.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.45. The company has a valuation of $631.78 Million, with an average of 326.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 739.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GHVI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)’s Major holders

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.31% of the shares at 12.31% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 61.85 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $847.28 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Belvedere Trading LLC with 52.78 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $723.11 Thousand.

We also have Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (GHVI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fd holds roughly 453,180 shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.65 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $313.43 Thousand.