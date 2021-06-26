Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) Could Grow By 73.5% Or More

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS)’s traded shares stood at 437,408 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GSS share’s 52-week high remains $5.2, putting it -64.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.53. The company has a valuation of $364.04 Million, with an average of 373.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 525.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.19- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.97%, and -8.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.56%. Short interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) saw shorts transact 462.95 Million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.15, implying an increase of 62.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSS has been trading 73.5% off suggested target high and 41.96% from its likely low.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Golden Star Resources Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) shares are -15.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.5% against 5.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.6% this quarter before falling -11.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS)’s Major holders

Golden Star Resources Ltd. insiders hold 33.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.57% of the shares at 57.62% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Condire Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.99 Million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 4.89 Million shares, or about 4.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.42 Million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 3,689,533 shares. This is just over 3.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.26 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $10.73 Million.