Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Drops -5.61% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s traded shares stood at 634,855 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.85, to imply a decline of -0.76% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The GSL share’s 52-week high remains $22.02, putting it -5.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.02. The company has a valuation of $756.51 Million, with an average of 768.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 518.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.56.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

After registering a -0.76% downside in the last session, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.95 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 30.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.36%. Short interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw shorts transact 84.69 Million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.33, implying an increase of 11.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSL has been trading 34.29% off suggested target high and -23.26% from its likely low.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global Ship Lease, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) shares are +83.7% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $76.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.38 Million and $70.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.8% before jumping 35.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 42.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease, Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 4.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Global Ship Lease, Inc. insiders hold 42.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.45% of the shares at 54.94% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.19 Million shares (or 6.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 1.84 Million shares, or about 5.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.94 Million.