Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Drops -3.74% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s traded shares stood at 302,272 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.62, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The GCO share’s 52-week high remains $66, putting it -3.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.07. The company has a valuation of $951.49 Million, with an average of 143Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Genesco Inc. (GCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Genesco Inc. (GCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $66.00 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.3%, and 19.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.43%. Short interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw shorts transact 570.2 Million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64, implying an increase of 0.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GCO has been trading 13.17% off suggested target high and -5.69% from its likely low.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genesco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Genesco Inc. (GCO) shares are +124.49% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.2% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -200% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s Major holders

Genesco Inc. insiders hold 5.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.65% of the shares at 100.11% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 16.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.26 Million shares, or about 8.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $59.99 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genesco Inc. (GCO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 953,175 shares. This is just over 6.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 699.7 Thousand, or 4.68% of the shares, all valued at about $27.16 Million.