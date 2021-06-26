G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~39.39% year-to-date

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s traded shares stood at 542,299 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.09, to imply a decline of -0.81% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The GIII share’s 52-week high remains $35.8, putting it -8.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $1.6 Billion, with an average of 465.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 454.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GIII a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the last session, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.10 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.45%, and 5.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.39%. Short interest in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw shorts transact 4.83 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.63, implying an increase of 10.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GIII has been trading 23.9% off suggested target high and -9.34% from its likely low.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares are +43.37% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 129% this quarter before jumping 28.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -83.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. insiders hold 12.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.33% of the shares at 112.48% float percentage. In total, 285 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.54 Million shares (or 15.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.69 Million shares, or about 9.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $141.29 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,921,094 shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about $37.18 Million.