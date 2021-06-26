FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-22.2% year-to-date

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s traded shares stood at 382,245 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.88, to imply a decline of -0.1% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FF share’s 52-week high remains $17.86, putting it -80.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $432.18 Million, with an average of 444.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for FutureFuel Corp. (FF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) trade information

After registering a -0.1% downside in the last session, FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.05 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.02%, and -4.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.2%. Short interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw shorts transact 733.39 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 41.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FF has been trading 41.7% off suggested target high and 41.7% from its likely low.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -47.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

FF Dividends

FutureFuel Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 05 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FutureFuel Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.85%.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s Major holders

FutureFuel Corp. insiders hold 41.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.29% of the shares at 92.6% float percentage. In total, 196 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.04 Million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.81 Million shares, or about 6.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.71 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FutureFuel Corp. (FF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,743,247 shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 739.56 Thousand, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $9.39 Million.