Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC): Can A Stock Be Up 2.502% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s traded shares stood at 666,368 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.15, to imply an increase of 1.39% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The FRHC share’s 52-week high remains $68.17, putting it -6.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.66. The company has a valuation of $3.82 Billion, with an average of 967.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 664.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FRHC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

After registering a 1.39% upside in the last session, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $64.70 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.72%, and 38.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.02%. Short interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw shorts transact 1.17 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76, implying an increase of 18.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $76 and $76 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRHC has been trading 18.47% off suggested target high and 18.47% from its likely low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 120.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 247.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Freedom Holding Corp. insiders hold 71.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.34% of the shares at 11.79% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 535.89 Thousand shares (or 0.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 282.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund and iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund holds roughly 40,654 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.62 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $1.79 Million.