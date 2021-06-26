For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Is Worth A Shot

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s traded shares stood at 890,176 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.26, to imply a decline of -1.04% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The RRGB share’s 52-week high remains $41.34, putting it -24.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.26. The company has a valuation of $518.21 Million, with an average of 222.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RRGB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.28 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.87%, and -1.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.96%. Short interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) saw shorts transact 1.24 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.8, implying an increase of 10.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRGB has been trading 50.33% off suggested target high and -27.84% from its likely low.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares are +71.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.85% against 26.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 94.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 98.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)’s Major holders

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. insiders hold 7.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.46% of the shares at 104.33% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.84 Million shares (or 18.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.5 Million shares, or about 15.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $99.87 Million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,479,916 shares. This is just over 9.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 6.64% of the shares, all valued at about $37.32 Million.