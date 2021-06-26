For Risk-Tolerant Investors, MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Is Worth A Shot

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares stood at 332,818 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.74, to imply a decline of -0.86% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The MAX share’s 52-week high remains $70.33, putting it -60.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.62. The company has a valuation of $2.61 Billion, with an average of 290.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 298.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.91 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.35%, and 11.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.95%. Short interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw shorts transact 770.38 Million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.5, implying an increase of 22.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAX has been trading 60.04% off suggested target high and -13.12% from its likely low.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.13% annually.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

MediaAlpha, Inc. insiders hold 2.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.31% of the shares at 99.8% float percentage. In total, 142 institutions holds shares in the company, led by White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.94 Million shares (or 43.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $600.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.12 Million shares, or about 15.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $216.77 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 4,646,036 shares. This is just over 12.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $164.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 946.7 Thousand, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about $33.54 Million.