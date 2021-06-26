For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Is Worth A Shot

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s traded shares stood at 478,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $159.4, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $7.4 in intraday trading. The CNXC share’s 52-week high remains $163.28, putting it -2.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80. The company has a valuation of $8.3 Billion, with an average of 400.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 209.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.26.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the last session, Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $161.9 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and 5.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.5%. Short interest in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) saw shorts transact 438.69 Million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $175.67, implying an increase of 10.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $170 and $182 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNXC has been trading 14.18% off suggested target high and 6.65% from its likely low.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.57% annually.

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)’s Major holders

Concentrix Corporation insiders hold 19.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.92% of the shares at 99% float percentage. In total, 405 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.19 Million shares (or 9.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $776.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.57 Million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $683.63 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 2,654,777 shares. This is just over 5.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $283.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $115.26 Million.