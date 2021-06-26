For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Is Worth A Shot

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s traded shares stood at 371,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $127, to imply a decline of -0.38% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The CDLX share’s 52-week high remains $161.47, putting it -27.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.89. The company has a valuation of $4.18 Billion, with an average of 366.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $130.6 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.17%, and 25.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.05%. Short interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw shorts transact 3.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $141.6, implying an increase of 11.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $128 and $160 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDLX has been trading 25.98% off suggested target high and 0.79% from its likely low.

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardlytics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) shares are -12.25% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -2.6% this quarter before falling -93.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -182.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.2% annually.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Cardlytics, Inc. insiders hold 5.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.76% of the shares at 103.93% float percentage. In total, 305 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.49 Million shares (or 14.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $492.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.73 Million shares, or about 8.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $299.98 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 808,830 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 708.15 Thousand, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $97.39 Million.