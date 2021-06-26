For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Is Worth A Shot

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s traded shares stood at 444,956 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.14, to imply a decline of -0.27% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The ARCB share’s 52-week high remains $93.96, putting it -61.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.21. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 371.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.58.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.15 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.37%, and -23.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.25%. Short interest in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw shorts transact 537.62 Million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.89, implying an increase of 54.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $117 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCB has been trading 101.24% off suggested target high and 20.4% from its likely low.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ArcBest Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) shares are +33.44% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 135.8% this quarter before jumping 27.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $907.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $900.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $642.54 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.2% annually.

ARCB Dividends

ArcBest Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ArcBest Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.07%.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s Major holders

ArcBest Corporation insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.59% of the shares at 93.04% float percentage. In total, 291 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.15 Million shares (or 16.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $292.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.64 Million shares, or about 10.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $185.68 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,704,608 shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $132.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 734.37 Thousand, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $53.43 Million.