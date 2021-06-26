For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Is Worth A Shot

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares stood at 302,914 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.99, to imply a decline of -2.81% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The AMTI share’s 52-week high remains $78.22, putting it -70.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.02. The company has a valuation of $1.74 Billion, with an average of 327.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 286.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

After registering a -2.81% downside in the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.71 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.01%, and 2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.46%. Short interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw shorts transact 2.06 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.75, implying an increase of 64.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTI has been trading 87% off suggested target high and 47.86% from its likely low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -236.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.7% annually.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders hold 24.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.33% of the shares at 85.21% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.7 Million shares (or 24.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $382.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Founders Fund V Management, LLC with 3.61 Million shares, or about 10.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $111.13 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,602,043 shares. This is just over 7.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.29 Million, or 6.5% of the shares, all valued at about $100.84 Million.