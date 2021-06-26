For Risk-Tolerant Investors, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Is Worth A Shot

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares stood at 712,380 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.58, to imply a decline of -0.62% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AMSC share’s 52-week high remains $31.78, putting it -80.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.08. The company has a valuation of $495.93 Million, with an average of 458.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMSC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the last session, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.39 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.33%, and 25.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.94%. Short interest in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw shorts transact 1.48 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.33, implying an increase of 55.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMSC has been trading 70.65% off suggested target high and 36.52% from its likely low.

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

American Superconductor Corporation insiders hold 10.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.16% of the shares at 68.14% float percentage. In total, 147 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.02 Million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.76 Million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.38 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,459,443 shares. This is just over 5.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 698.79 Thousand, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $13.25 Million.