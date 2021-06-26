For Risk-Tolerant Investors, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Is Worth A Shot

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares stood at 337,574 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.18, to imply a decline of -2.27% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The ACIU share’s 52-week high remains $13, putting it -58.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $594.3 Million, with an average of 386.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AC Immune SA (ACIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACIU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.64- this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and 28.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.22%. Short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.6, implying an increase of 54.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.14 and $15.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACIU has been trading 89.73% off suggested target high and -0.49% from its likely low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AC Immune SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are +48.73% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8% this quarter before jumping 3.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 154.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.41 Million and $1.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.2% before jumping 30.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -234.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders hold 51.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.39% of the shares at 54.28% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.65 Million shares, or about 5.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.76 Million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 609,717 shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 135.08 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $1.03 Million.