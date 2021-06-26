Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Drops -192.1% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s traded shares stood at 702,230 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.91, to imply a decline of -4.59% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The FLNT share’s 52-week high remains $8.5, putting it -192.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $227.6 Million, with an average of 287.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fluent, Inc. (FLNT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

After registering a -4.59% downside in the last session, Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.11- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.46%, and 5.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.2%. Short interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) saw shorts transact 2.11 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 71.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLNT has been trading 71.82% off suggested target high and 71.82% from its likely low.

Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluent, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) shares are -42.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.67% against 19.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -400% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 226.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Fluent, Inc. insiders hold 48.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.79% of the shares at 57.35% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JB Capital Partners LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.3 Million shares (or 5.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.72 Million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.27 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,044,001 shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1Million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $3.73 Million.