Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~5.02% year-to-date

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s traded shares stood at 640,265 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $183.16, to imply an increase of 0.05% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The FIVN share’s 52-week high remains $201.75, putting it -10.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $102.19. The company has a valuation of $12.28 Billion, with an average of 717.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 683.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Five9, Inc. (FIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FIVN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

After registering a 0.05% upside in the last session, Five9, Inc. (FIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $188.5 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.08%, and 5.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.02%. Short interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw shorts transact 3.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $207, implying an increase of 13.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $160 and $230 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIVN has been trading 25.57% off suggested target high and -12.64% from its likely low.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Five9, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Five9, Inc. (FIVN) shares are +1.76% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before falling -25.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -771% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.6% annually.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

Five9, Inc. insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.29% of the shares at 100.99% float percentage. In total, 526 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.86 Million shares (or 14.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.46 Million shares, or about 9.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.01 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Five9, Inc. (FIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3,720,342 shares. This is just over 5.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $581.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $291.48 Million.