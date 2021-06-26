First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) Surged 14.25% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s traded shares stood at 616,606 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.2, to imply an increase of 0.5% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The FCCO share’s 52-week high remains $22, putting it -8.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.23. The company has a valuation of $152Million, with an average of 35.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for First Community Corporation (FCCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FCCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) trade information

After registering a 0.5% upside in the last session, First Community Corporation (FCCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.43 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.69%, and 5.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.89%. Short interest in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw shorts transact 266.09 Million shares and set a 12.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.1, implying an increase of 9.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FCCO has been trading 18.81% off suggested target high and 3.96% from its likely low.

First Community Corporation (FCCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing First Community Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. First Community Corporation (FCCO) shares are +14.25% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.3% this quarter before jumping 45.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $14.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.4 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

FCCO Dividends

First Community Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. First Community Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.4% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.15%.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s Major holders

First Community Corporation insiders hold 4.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.24% of the shares at 59.87% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 517.12 Thousand shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 389.1 Thousand shares, or about 5.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.76 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and John Hancock Regional Bank Fund (Investors Tr) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Community Corporation (FCCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I holds roughly 225,749 shares. This is just over 3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 215.24 Thousand, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about $3.96 Million.