Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) down -8.92% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 537,400 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.68, to imply an increase of 2.6% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $53.73, putting it -126.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.01. The company has a valuation of $667.59 Million, with an average of 398.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 640.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ESPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.84.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a 2.6% upside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.83 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.21%, and 22.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.92%. Short interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw shorts transact 8.99 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.33, implying an increase of 99.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $134 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESPR has been trading 465.88% off suggested target high and -23.99% from its likely low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares are -15.91% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -142.6% this quarter before jumping 9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -60.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $42.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $212.24 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -80.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.9% annually.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.63% of the shares at 109.12% float percentage. In total, 232 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.12 Million shares (or 14.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bellevue Group AG with 3.99 Million shares, or about 14.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $111.9 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,650,708 shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 Million, or 4.68% of the shares, all valued at about $37.05 Million.