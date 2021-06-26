Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares stood at 637,293 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.69, to imply an increase of 1.99% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The EDR share’s 52-week high remains $33.2, putting it -19.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.25. The company has a valuation of $7.19 Billion, with an average of 651.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.17, implying an increase of 23.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDR has been trading 48.07% off suggested target high and 8.34% from its likely low.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 1,054,400 shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 416.8 Thousand, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about $11.49 Million.